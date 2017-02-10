CBS/Shutterstock

The Grammys have never been shy about taking advantage of its stellar guest list to not just showcase some brilliant performances, but to create previously unimagined collaborations with artist of all genres. This year is no different, with acts like The Weeknd teaming up with the reclusive Daft Punk, Dave Grohl and best new artist nominee Anderson Paak joining the recently revived A Tribe Called Quest, and what’s likely the most anticipated (and unexpected) pairing of the night: Metallica and Lady Gaga.

It may seem like a daunting task, putting such wildly diverse but equally iconic musicians on a single stage, but even years later these once-in-a-lifetime performances end up as musical time capsules that reflect the contemporary state of music, while at once becoming their own unforgettable moments in pop culture history. With the 2017 Grammys set to air this Sunday on CBS, here’s a look back at some of the show’s most memorable collaborative performances.

9. Gorillaz, Madonna, De La Soul –

“Feel Good Inc./Hung Up”

When Gorillaz first burst onto the scene in 2001, Damon Albarn’s virtual band let him team up with a slew of musicians from a diverse pool of talent, and was in itself an evolving, collaborative effort. For the 2006 Grammys, they kept the spirit of collaboration going by having pop superstar Madonna share the stage with them — or at least the digital holograms of the band’s fictitious members.

Things started to get lively when members of the hip-hop group De La Soul showed up to drop their rhymes in person, but it wasn’t until Madonna appeared on stage to deliver a rendition of her hit “Hung Up” — which melded the two songs together — that the unconventional pairing seemed like it was destined to happen.