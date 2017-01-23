The 10 Best Music Documentaries On Netflix Instant Right Now

01.23.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments
best music documentaries on netflix right now

Sundance

Last Updated: January 23rd

Whether they’re about an artist, a band, or maybe just a particular place and time, music documentaries have a unique ability to let their soundtrack be a central aspect to their storytelling. With a selection varying from artist biographies, music history lessons, and those gripping testaments to the creative spirit, Netflix has a wealth of worthwhile films to choose from. Here are the 10 best music documentaries on Netflix right now.

The History Of The Eagles (2013)

An authorized work about the legendary Southern California band, The History of the Eagles was first planned as an oral history of the band, set to be released in 2011 alongside the band’s 40th anniversary. Instead, the work evolved, and grew into two distinct parts, the first covering their early career and breakup, and the second covering their reunion and the resurgence in popularity that followed. While former Eagles guitarist Don Felder thought the film ignored too much of their shared history, focusing too much on frontmen Glenn Frey and Don Henley, Henley saw the film as an instruction manual on how bands of their size need leaders to function.

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)


A Netflix original directed by Liz Garbus (Bobby Fischer Against the World ), What Happened, Miss Simone? examines the life and career of the High Priestess of Soul herself, Nina Simone, emphasizing her desire to devote herself to the Civil Rights movement while maintaining her artistry. Assembled from hundreds of hours of audio recordings and interviews, What Happened examines one artist’s towering ego and how it clashed with the absurdity of American culture of the time.

