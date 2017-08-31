The 10 Best Music Documentaries On Netflix Instant Right Now

#What To Watch #Netflix
08.31.17 11 hours ago 4 Comments
best music documentaries on netflix right now

Sundance

Last Updated: August 31st

Whether they’re about an artist, a band, or maybe just a particular place and time, music documentaries have a unique ability to let their soundtrack be a central aspect to their storytelling. With a selection varying from artist biographies, music history lessons, and those gripping testaments to the creative spirit, Netflix has a wealth of worthwhile films to choose from. Here are the 10 best music documentaries on Netflix right now.

Related: The 30 Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

The History Of The Eagles (2013)

An authorized work about the legendary Southern California band, The History of the Eagles was first planned as an oral history of the band, set to be released in 2011 alongside the band’s 40th anniversary. Instead, the work evolved, and grew into two distinct parts, the first covering their early career and breakup, and the second covering their reunion and the resurgence in popularity that followed. While former Eagles guitarist Don Felder thought the film ignored too much of their shared history, focusing too much on frontmen Glenn Frey and Don Henley, Henley saw the film as an instruction manual on how bands of their size need leaders to function.

Add To Netflix Queue

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

A Netflix original directed by Liz Garbus (Bobby Fischer Against the World ), What Happened, Miss Simone? examines the life and career of the High Priestess of Soul herself, Nina Simone, emphasizing her desire to devote herself to the Civil Rights movement while maintaining her artistry. Assembled from hundreds of hours of audio recordings and interviews, What Happened examines one artist’s towering ego and how it clashed with the absurdity of American culture of the time.

Add To Netflix Queue

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Netflix
TAGSBest Of #Music DocumentaryNETFLIXShareablewhat to watch

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 hours ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP