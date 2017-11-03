Boy Better Know/Epic/Father Daughter Records

Rappers haven’t felt like promoting their albums in traditional ways lately: First their was the surprise Future and Young Thug album a couple weeks ago, and now there’s a new out-of-nowhere collaboration from 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin, and a surprise EP from Skepta. Elsewhere, this week also saw new releases from a pop mainstay, hardcore veterans, and others.

21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin — Without Warning

The surprise new record from 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin came completely out of nowhere, which makes sense given the title. The album comes at a time when the stock of all three artists has never been higher, making this the latest in a string of high-profile, full-album hop-hop collaborations.

Maroon 5 — Red Pill Blues

Say what you will about the regrettable album title, but Maroon 5 has managed to stay with the times via a career full of quality collaborations. Their latest is the SZA-featuring “What Lovers Do,” a totally danceable pop track that’s just good, clean fun.

Skepta — Vicious

Hip-hop has been full of surprises lately, so in light of the 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin collab, let’s not forget the EP that UK grime hero Skepta dropped on Halloween. The 6-track EP feels massive, and it also features guest appearances from ASAP Rocky and Lil B.