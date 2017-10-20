The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Future And Young Thug, Bully, And More

10.20.17 2 hours ago

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

There were rumors floating around yesterday afternoon that a high-profile surprise release was coming, and the rumblings were true: Just hours ago, Future and Young Thug dropped a collaborative 13-track album completely out of nowhere. This week also saw new releases from a former One Direction member, one of electronic music’s finest producers, and more.

Future And Young Thug — Super Slimey

The two Atlanta rappers have been circling each other for a while now, appearing on several songs together over the years. There may have been some beef between the two in the past, but that’s been put aside and they’ve dropped one of the biggest hip-hop collabs of the year (and at the same time as a new Taylor Swift song, no less).

Bully — Losing

This one’s been streaming for a week now, but that doesn’t take any of the punch out of one of the year’s most energetic punk albums. The kinetic punk vibes are led by fierce vocals from singer Alicia Bognanno, who we recently spoke to about punk, making music personal, and audio production. Revisit our interview with Bognanno here.

Jessie Ware — Glasshouse

“I thought I was just writing songs, but it’s become this record that’s for my husband and my baby,” Ware said about her first album since becoming a mother. Her third record is a stunning return filled with epic and soulful songs that tackle major life changes in a way that’s both intimate and huge.

