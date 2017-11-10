The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Taylor Swift, Kamaiyah, And More

#The Pulse #Taylor Swift
11.10.17 2 hours ago

Big Machine/Paradise Of Bachelors/Kamaiyah

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

For months now, Reputation has felt like tomorrow: It’s always on its way, but it never actually arrives. Well, today is the day, and Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated sixth album is here. This week also saw new releases from an old alternative rock favorite, an XXL Freshman pick, and others.

Taylor Swift — Reputation

We’ve already been talking about this one for many moons, and that’s been without having even heard most of it. There’s still the Future and Ed Sheeran-featuring “End Game” to endlessly dissect, among others! (It’s important to note that this one famously isn’t streaming yet, but you can buy it in stores or on iTunes now. The singles are all online, though.)

Kamaiyah — Before I Wake

It’s been a rough year for Kamaiyah, whose upcoming album keeps getting delayed and whose brother passed away after a battle with cancer. All this had led to her feeling “creatively trapped,” to which she’s now responded by deciding “to take initiative by recording and putting together music for my fans all on my own because I felt it was time.”

Gun Outfit — Out Of Range

Press materials for Gun Outfit’s new record throw around terms like “Orphic-Gnostic suicide drive” and “the denouement of the decaying American dream,” but on its surface, this rambling, psychedelic record feels less fancy than that. It’s vintage Americana, it’s a bit out there, and it’s a lot of fun.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Pulse#Taylor Swift
TAGSANGEL OLSENEmpire Of The SunGun OutfitKamaiyahTAYLOR SWIFTThe PulseWHITNEYYung Lean

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP