The 20 Best Rock Albums From 1967, Ranked

Getty Image

Listen To This Eddie is a weekly column that examines the important people and events in the classic rock canon and how they continue to impact the world of popular music.

1967 is the peak moment of the era we lovingly refer to as the sixties, at least so far as it concerns rock and roll. The so-called “Summer Of Love” hosted seminal events like the Monterey Pop Festival and the Human Be-In at Golden Gate Park, but it also saw the release of some of the biggest, most impactful rock records of all-time from the likes of the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. Even more impactful, it marked the recorded debuts of artists as impactful as Jimi Hendrix, the Doors, the Velvet Underground and Pink Floyd.

While we continue to look back on the year in music in 2017, I thought this might be the perfect opportunity to re-examine this all-important moment 50 years hence, when some of the most ground-breaking rock and rollers of all-time tapped into their wilder sides, and produced albums filled with intricate, explosive psychedelic jams, down-home country ballads, and avant-garde sonic tapestries.