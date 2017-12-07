The 20 Best Rock Albums From 1967, Ranked

#The Beatles
Senior Music Writer
12.07.17

Getty Image

Listen To This Eddie is a weekly column that examines the important people and events in the classic rock canon and how they continue to impact the world of popular music.

1967 is the peak moment of the era we lovingly refer to as the sixties, at least so far as it concerns rock and roll. The so-called “Summer Of Love” hosted seminal events like the Monterey Pop Festival and the Human Be-In at Golden Gate Park, but it also saw the release of some of the biggest, most impactful rock records of all-time from the likes of the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. Even more impactful, it marked the recorded debuts of artists as impactful as Jimi Hendrix, the Doors, the Velvet Underground and Pink Floyd.

While we continue to look back on the year in music in 2017, I thought this might be the perfect opportunity to re-examine this all-important moment 50 years hence, when some of the most ground-breaking rock and rollers of all-time tapped into their wilder sides, and produced albums filled with intricate, explosive psychedelic jams, down-home country ballads, and avant-garde sonic tapestries.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Beatles
TAGSbob dylanbuffalo springfieldjimi hendrixListen To This EddieTHE BEATLESTHE DOORSThe Rolling StonesTHE VELVET UNDERGROUND

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP