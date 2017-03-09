Universal Music

Today, The Joshua Tree turns 30. Congrats, The Joshua Tree, you are one of the greatest rock albums ever made. But are you the greatest U2 album ever? Or is Achtung Baby just a little bit better? I’ve been thinking about this question for most of my life — there are no two albums I’ve played more than The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby — and I believe I’m prepared to declare which U2 album is superior, once and for all.

This is what we’re going to do: We will go through each album track by track, and pick which song is better. Whichever album wins the most track-on-track battles will be declared the winner. (We will also ignore the admonishments of those who believe that Boy or War or The Unforgettable Fire “are actually better,” because life is too short.)

Before we begin, let’s address an important problem: The Joshua Tree has 11 tracks, and Achtung Baby has 12. For the sake of competitive balance, we will put “Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around the World” on the bench. In my view, “Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around the World” is the weakest track on Achtung Baby. Am I saying it’s a bad song? No, it’s great. But it’s a little less great than the rest of the album.

Are we set? Good. I want to tear down the walls that are holding my U2 opinions inside.