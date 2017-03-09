Today, The Joshua Tree turns 30. Congrats, The Joshua Tree, you are one of the greatest rock albums ever made. But are you the greatest U2 album ever? Or is Achtung Baby just a little bit better? I’ve been thinking about this question for most of my life — there are no two albums I’ve played more than The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby — and I believe I’m prepared to declare which U2 album is superior, once and for all.
This is what we’re going to do: We will go through each album track by track, and pick which song is better. Whichever album wins the most track-on-track battles will be declared the winner. (We will also ignore the admonishments of those who believe that Boy or War or The Unforgettable Fire “are actually better,” because life is too short.)
Before we begin, let’s address an important problem: The Joshua Tree has 11 tracks, and Achtung Baby has 12. For the sake of competitive balance, we will put “Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around the World” on the bench. In my view, “Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around the World” is the weakest track on Achtung Baby. Am I saying it’s a bad song? No, it’s great. But it’s a little less great than the rest of the album.
Are we set? Good. I want to tear down the walls that are holding my U2 opinions inside.
Trick question. The correct answer is War. Thanks for playing.
1.Achtung
2. Zooropa (you read that fucking right)
3 War
4. Unforgettable Fire
5. Joshua Tree
U2 gets a lot of shit, often deserved these days, but the fact that they could make 2 records that sound totally different and have them both be great is amazing. And King Yuk is right, War is fucking awesome.
I got the same score but not with the same songs. Strangely, the first 5 songs I gave to Joshua Tree and the last 6 went to Achtung. “side one” (as it were) of Joshua Tree was always infinitely better than side 2.
I should mention I probably haven’t listened to either in about twenty years. I might have a different opinion upon going back and listening now.