Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, And Blue Ivy Adopt Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ Pose To Celebrate Her Birthday

Deputy Music Editor
09.04.17 2 Comments

In case you weren’t aware, today is Beyonce’s birthday. As such, a whole host of famous faces have taken to social media to pay homage to one of the biggest and most impactful artists of her generation, and that included some of her closest friends and family members. In an incredible series of photos, Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy, her mother, Tina, as well as her friends tennis superstar Serena Williams, her one-time Destiny’s Child group mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama all posed in the now-iconic image of Bey from her “Formation” video with a wide-brimmed hat pulled low over their heads to obscure their eyes.

The tributes didn’t end there of course. Last night, while performing at his Made In America festival in Philadelphia, Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z paused the show and enticed the crowd into singing “Happy Birthday” to his world-famous spouse, a request they were only too happy to oblige.

Adele also took to Instagram to re-affirm her place at the top of the Beyonce’s fan club.

Happy Birthday to the Queen @beyonce We love you like no other x

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

You can check out the full gallery of people who sat down for the “Formation” photo series over on Beyonce’s official website. In addition to the aforementioned people, the list also includes the likes of Halle Berry and other members of her family.

