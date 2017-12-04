Getty Image

With all of the cyber attacks that seem to happen nowadays and conflicting advice about what makes a strong password, it can be tough to know how to best keep your email account safe. It seems like Beyonce is pretty good at virtually everything she does, and it looks like she has email figured out too: Ed Sheeran says that Beyonce keeps her online life secure by getting a new email address every week.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight how he got in touch with Beyonce to work on the “Perfect” duet remix, he explained her email protocol: “I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week. She’s very good at [hiding]. It’s kind of like what I aspire to be, I think.”

Sheeran also talked more about working on the track with Beyonce, saying that she came up with the new arrangement, and that she recorded her vocals in one take:

“The original version of ‘Perfect’ was just an acoustic guitar, and she rung me up and was like, ‘I don’t know how you feel about this, but I’ve taken all the instruments off it and it’s just gonna be acoustic guitar,’ and I was like, ‘Ah that’s great, because it used to be that!’ Then when we got in together, it wasn’t so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, ‘What’d you think of this?’ Or ‘What do you think of this?’ And [we were] probably in the studio for four hours.”

Listen to the “Perfect” remix here.