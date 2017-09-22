A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Besides a few high profile albums and admissions of infidelity, Beyonce and Jay-Z have kept their private lives about as private as possible, especially considering their unmatched celebrity status. They married in secret, had their children in secret, and for years wouldn’t even confirm they were an item. Even with all of the admissions on her Lemonade and his 4:44, they have constantly controlled their exposure and whenever we do find out something about the Carters, we find it out from them. Beyonce gave fans a glimpse into their private life when she posted a series of photos of herself and Jay on her website and Instagram account and titled them “Date Night.”

Most of the photos are of Bey, showing off a stunning and bold blue lip, as well as a gorgeous highlight and a couple of outfits. But on her website, we get to see the Carters as a doting couple, and we even get a rare public display of affection from Jay and Bey as they’re spotted kissing in one of the pictures. There are many more pictures on her website, including Jay enjoying a cigar on a boat and Beyonce pinching the sun like a goober because besides all of the beauty and incredible talent she’s just a regular person just like the rest of us. Check out some of the pictures from the Beyonce and Jay-Z date night below.

