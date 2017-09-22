Beyonce’s Latest Series Of Social Media Posts Include A Blue Lip And A Smooch With Jay-Z

#Beyonce #Jay Z
Contributing Writer
09.21.17

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Besides a few high profile albums and admissions of infidelity, Beyonce and Jay-Z have kept their private lives about as private as possible, especially considering their unmatched celebrity status. They married in secret, had their children in secret, and for years wouldn’t even confirm they were an item. Even with all of the admissions on her Lemonade and his 4:44, they have constantly controlled their exposure and whenever we do find out something about the Carters, we find it out from them. Beyonce gave fans a glimpse into their private life when she posted a series of photos of herself and Jay on her website and Instagram account and titled them “Date Night.”

Most of the photos are of Bey, showing off a stunning and bold blue lip, as well as a gorgeous highlight and a couple of outfits. But on her website, we get to see the Carters as a doting couple, and we even get a rare public display of affection from Jay and Bey as they’re spotted kissing in one of the pictures. There are many more pictures on her website, including Jay enjoying a cigar on a boat and Beyonce pinching the sun like a goober because besides all of the beauty and incredible talent she’s just a regular person just like the rest of us. Check out some of the pictures from the Beyonce and Jay-Z date night below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEJay Z

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP