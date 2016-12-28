This Police Officer Dancing To Beyonce Will Give You Life

Beyonce The Beneficent Leads The List For 2016’s Most Charitable Celebrities

12.28.16 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Beyonce tried to keep her donations to Black Lives Matter protesters low-key in a way that her support of the movement was not. But DoSomething‘s list of the most charitable celebrities is here to blow away any secrecy that the popstar might have desired. The advocacy organization placed Queen Bey at the top of their list of Celebs Gone Good, an annual ranking of the most charitable famous folks.

Among their reasons for making Beyonce number one — other than general consistency with the rest of the universe and this very important Top 20 list — were her donations to the families suffering through the Flint water crisis, her many efforts to increase the visibility of BLM’s Mothers of the Movement and her charity Tidal concert that raised money for the Robin Hood Foundation to fund education initiatives.

Many of the other celebrities in the top 10 won’t come as a surprise if you follow pop music news with any regularity. Taylor Swift made the list thanks to actions like her $1 million donation to the victims of floods in Louisiana and Hamilton head Lin-Manuel Miranda made the list for his LGBT advocacy and charitable single with Jennifer Lopez. Check out the whole Top 20 below:

1. Beyoncé

2. Lin-Manuel Miranda

3. Taylor Swift

4. Demi Lovato

5. Shailene Woodley

6. John Cena

7. Miley Cyrus

8. Lady Gaga

9. Zendaya

10. Jesse Williams

11. Gina Rodriguez

12. Chance the Rapper

13. Tyler Oakley

14. Serena Williams

15. Yara Shahidi

16. Justin Bieber

17. Shawn Mendes

18. Misha Collins

19. Nyle DiMarco

20. Aziz Ansari

TAGSBEYONCEBlack Lives MatterCHARITY

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP