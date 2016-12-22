Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Christmas playlist is pretty well cast in amber. And still, every year artists try unsuccessfully to break in to the rotation. We just got a whole mixtape from Jeremih and Chance The Rapper and its doubtful that any of those songs will find space next to “Wonderful Christmastime” come next year. But Big Freedia was able to push bounce outside of its hyper-regional roots, maybe she’s the one who can shake up the radio stations that faithfully switch format every year. Her new single “Make It Jingle” is just goofy and fun enough to force its way in. Nobody is going to miss “The Christmas Shoes.”

Even if we can’t convince the fairly conservative world of holiday radio to push an ass-centric Yuletide celebration, it’s the perfect track to liven up a Christmas party, which makes sense considering that Freedia made the track for the movie Office Christmas Party. And the Queen of Bounce is clearly a benevolent ruler, because she’s also dropped a full EP of Christmas bounce songs. A Very Big Freedia Christmazz doesn’t include “Make It Jingle” but it does feature other soon-to-be classics like “Rudy The Big Booty Reindeer” and “Santa Is A Gay Man.” Check those out below: