James Oliveros

Tallahassee’s Big Heet formed in 2016 from the ashes of Ex-Breathers, frontman David Settle rounding out the band with the addition of his roommates, bassist Geoff Perkins and drummer Ronnie Francisco, and later adding guitarist Josh Saul of Miracle Roy to the mix. Together, the quartet worked to quickly pump out their ten-track debut, On A Wire, which is set for release on October 20th via Brooklyn’s Exploding In Sound Records.

With the release of On A Wire only a few weeks away, we are happy to be exclusively premiering “Failure At Work,” a slow-burning track that exceeds five minutes in its build toward a thrashing climax where Settle’s screams are masked by fuzzy guitars and distorted bass. Suddenly, the sound abruptly breaks, there is silence, and then a more toned back version of Big Heet re-enters to take the song full circle.

“I know so many people of my generation whose lives have been stagnated by student debt and mindless jobs with no growth and an economy wrecked by previous generations,” Settle said of the track. “I found myself completely depressed at a dead-end job that I only stayed at because it financially supported personal dreams that led nowhere in the end. Often I wonder if I would’ve been better off preparing for a more successful and only slightly less shitty career with way less personal gratification. What kind of choice is that?” Check out “Failure At Work” below.

On A Wire is out 10/20 on Exploding In Sound Records. Pre-order it here.