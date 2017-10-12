Premiere: Tallahassee’s Big Heet Master The Art Of The Slow-Burn On ‘Failure At Work’

10.12.17 6 mins ago

James Oliveros

Tallahassee’s Big Heet formed in 2016 from the ashes of Ex-Breathers, frontman David Settle rounding out the band with the addition of his roommates, bassist Geoff Perkins and drummer Ronnie Francisco, and later adding guitarist Josh Saul of Miracle Roy to the mix. Together, the quartet worked to quickly pump out their ten-track debut, On A Wire, which is set for release on October 20th via Brooklyn’s Exploding In Sound Records.

With the release of On A Wire only a few weeks away, we are happy to be exclusively premiering “Failure At Work,” a slow-burning track that exceeds five minutes in its build toward a thrashing climax where Settle’s screams are masked by fuzzy guitars and distorted bass. Suddenly, the sound abruptly breaks, there is silence, and then a more toned back version of Big Heet re-enters to take the song full circle.

“I know so many people of my generation whose lives have been stagnated by student debt and mindless jobs with no growth and an economy wrecked by previous generations,” Settle said of the track. “I found myself completely depressed at a dead-end job that I only stayed at because it financially supported personal dreams that led nowhere in the end. Often I wonder if I would’ve been better off preparing for a more successful and only slightly less shitty career with way less personal gratification. What kind of choice is that?” Check out “Failure At Work” below.

On A Wire is out 10/20 on Exploding In Sound Records. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSbig heetexploding in soundfailure at workon a wire

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP