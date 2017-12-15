Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At fifteen years old, most people only dream of meeting their favorite musicians, but at that age, Billie Eilish is already working with her idols. Her young career is off to a hot start: She released her debut EP Don’t Smile At Me in August, and now she’s released her first new music since then: A new single called “&burn,” which features Vince Staples.

The track is an alternate version of her single “Watch,” and while the original track is Lorde-like melodic pop, the new version is more subtle and hip-hop-influenced, which of course makes sense given the Staples appearance. Eilish said that Staples was her first choice for a collaborator on the song:

“When we were working on the song in the studio, we originally wanted to call the song ‘Watch & Burn’ (like ‘Watch & Learn,’ but you’re burning). We ended up producing two separate and completely different versions. This version felt like it would be perfect with someone as a feature. Vince Staples was my NUMBER 1 choice, so when we got him to hear it and he agreed to do, it was incredible and the verse he did is so mf good! He is a god and I’m excited for it to finally come out!”

Listen to “&burn” above.