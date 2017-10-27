Getty Image

Billy Corgan is much taller in person than I expected. Striding through the darkness onto the stage at the Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago in a black, floor-length duster, with a Union soldier’s kepi-style hat on his head, the singer’s presence fills the room. He doesn’t say a word as he seats himself in front of the baby grand piano positioned at the middle of the stage. The crowd is already on their feet, frantically applauding, as he plunks into the opening chords of the first track from his newest record.

This isn’t your traditional Billy Corgan concert. There is no bassist, no drummer, no keyboards, no electric guitars. There is just one guy, a piano, and a rotating collection of acoustic guitars, brought out to him between songs by a helpful roadie. The room itself is intimate enough that the trio of microphones set up around him seem superfluous.

At this moment in his career, the unplugged style of performance makes perfect sense. His latest project Ogilala, created in close collaboration with that legendary “reducer” Rick Rubin, is a sparse document, filled out mostly with pianos, guitars, a little bit of string arrangements here and there, lifted all the way through by Corgan’s legendary voice. For this tour, rather than trying to make his Ogilala songs fit into the aesthetic framework of his entire canon, he flipped the script and made his canon fit the aesthetic, vibe, and feel of his latest record. This manner of presentation has the dual effect of giving the new material the best opportunity to shine, while also lending an air of freshness to classics and deep cuts cherished by his most ardent fans.