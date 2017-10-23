Renowned Miley Cyrus Fan Billy Corgan Performed A Subdued Acoustic Cover Of ‘Wrecking Ball’

10.23.17 31 mins ago

Billy Corgan has a variety of interests that he’s indulged over the years, like wrestling, cats, and changing his name to William Patrick Corgan. He’s also a fan of Miley Cyrus, and he proved it by covering “Wrecking Ball” during a recent concert. At his October 20th performance in Toronto, Corgan began his encore with a solo acoustic rendition of Cyrus’ 2013 hit, which takes a less bombastic approach than the original and works pretty well as a more subdued number.

Corgan has previously expressed some admiration for Cyrus, too: In a 2014 interview with OUI FM, a French rock station, Corgan praised Cyrus’ vocal abilities, saying, “She’s a very good singer. So at least I can stand back and say qualitatively that she’s a better pop star than 99.99 percent of them.” During that same interview, he also said he turned down an opportunity to write a song for her, mainly because he’d rather collaborate and write a song with her:

“If she called me and said, ‘Would you write a song with me,’ I would consider it. Because again, she is very talented, and it would be a cool thing to explore. But I’m not going to write a song and sit by the fire, hoping that Miley will pick my song over the next stupid song.”

