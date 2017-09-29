William Patrick Corgan Wants You To Take Him As He Is In The Stirring, Symphonic Single ‘The Spainard’

#Billy Corgan
09.29.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Billy (ahem) William Patrick Corgan is currently gearing up to release the first solo album of his career. Titled Ogilala, the record is a stripped-down affair that was put together with the help of one of the music industry’s greatest “reducers” Rick Rubin. Today, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman has decided to share another offering from that project, a new song titled “The Spaniard.”

In keeping with the sonic feel of the rest of Ogilala, “The Spaniard” is mostly carried by Corgan and his acoustic guitar. A stirring symphony placed over the top lends the track some added musical heft and elevates the entire thing. To be honest, there are some major “Tonight, Tonight” vibes at play here.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Corgan opened up about his decision to go by William for this new record. “At some point, ‘Billy’ just gets kind of weird,” he explained. “I was obviously Billy in the band, but now I feel like that is somebody else. It’s hard to explain other than it’s like sometimes you just want to change up the wallpaper.”

Ogilala is set to drop less than a month from now on October 13. You can check out the latest single from that project “The Spaniard” in the video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Billy Corgan
TAGSbilly corganOgilalaThe SpainardWilliam Patrick Corgan

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 40 mins ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP