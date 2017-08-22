Billy Joel Staged A Powerful Protest Against Nazism During A Concert At Madison Square Garden

Deputy Music Editor
08.22.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

Billy Joel is not an artist typically known to make grand political statements. That being said, last night, during his monthly residence at Madison Square Garden, the “Piano Man” said a whole lot without saying anything at all. During the encore, Joel walked out onstage wearing a large, yellow, Star Of David, the same kind that the Nazis forced the Jews to wear during the height of the holocaust around World War II.

Apparently, the singer was just as impacted by the events that took place at Charlottesville where a group of White Supremacists clashed with counter-protestors that left one woman dead.

“I try to stay out of politics,” Joel told Rolling Stone back in June. “I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think.”

“I’ve been to shows where people start haranguing the audience about what’s going on politically and I’m thinking, ‘You know, this isn’t why I came here.’ As a matter of fact, one of the biggest cheers of the night comes when we do ‘Piano Man”‘and I sing, ‘They know that it’s me that they’re coming to see to forget about life for a while,’ and the audience lets out this huge ‘ahhhh.'”

Apparently, Joel draws the line about forgetting life for a while at Nazis.

Around The Web

TAGSBILLY JOELNAZIS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP