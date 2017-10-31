There are many things to love about Bjork. From the tiny details like how she often signs her social media messages with “warmness” or to the big ones like the incredible body of music she’s put together over the last few decades, the Icelandic artist inspires the sort of fan worship that is as rare as it is deserving. And one of her most consistent high watermarks is the visual presentations that accompany her albums, which have gone on to include immersive apps and a VR experience in recent years. That all begins with her album art, which always tends to be stunning.

So, when Bjork confirmed the details for her new album with an Instagram post, it makes a lot of sense to share the album cover from the upcoming Utopia as an ultimate appetizer. The cover is created by Jesse Kanda, who has notably also created stunning visual accompaniments for albums from Arca and FKA Twigs. Per usual, Bjork herself graces the cover, and per usual, she has metamorphosized into an unforgettable science-fiction version of herself.

As for the album, Utopia will be released on November 24. We already got a sampling of the record with the first single, “The Gate,” and the rest of the tracklisting remains forthcoming. Bjork has revealed that Arca returns as an album collaborator, along with Rabit for at least one song. In her own words, the album has been a “profound and nourishing trip.”