Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Is Raising Money For Dogs Impacted By Hurricane Harvey

#Blink 182
09.11.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

Many people are still picking up the pieces after last month’s devastating Hurricane Harvey, and that process has seen an outpouring of charitable endeavors from the music world. One aspect of the storm that went under the radar for many is how animals were affected, with many people forced to leave their pets behind during the evacuation.

A new compilation, Dog Songs, is out now raising money for ASPCA (American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), specifically for the dogs harmed by Harvey. And the album landed a notable headliner, with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus penning a new song for the set, titled “Not Every Dog Goes To Heaven.” The song also features Travis Barker on drums, which pretty much makes it a Blink-182 song, though Hoppus has opted to release it as a solo track.

According to Hoppus, the song is “an anti-tribute to Dinky, the total bummer of a dog from National Lampoon’s Vacation.” And, the reference is not veiled. “Dinky, you’re such a f*ckin’ drag,” Hoppus sings of the ’80s pooch, while also noting how rad Chevy Chase looks in the film. It’s a song that harkens back to the fast and loose style of Blink’s early days, with the fun that Hoppus and Barker are having in studio coming across on the record.

Check out the song below, and buy the album at Bandcamp to help out this worthy cause.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Blink 182
TAGSblink 182hurricane harveyMARK HOPPUS

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP