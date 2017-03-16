Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pop punk legends Blink-182 have announced the deluxe edition of their Grammy-nominated 2016 comeback album California, which will feature 11(!) brand new tracks, as well as an acoustic version of the album’s smash hit single “Bored To Death.” To accompany the announcement of the deluxe edition — which will be available in May on four limited-edition colored vinyl with gatefold pop-up art — the band release the first bonus track, “Parking Lot,” a fast track similar to California’s opener “Cynical,” which name drops the likes of the Violent Femmes, The Smiths, Naked Raygun, and more.

Now, I could be reading into it too much, but the track also seems to be paying homage to Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi,” with Matt Skiba singing “f*ck this place, let’s put up a parking lot” in a similar key and melody. At least, I hope that was the intention… Check out “Parking Lot” above.

Blink are about to head out another leg of their massive California tour, which kicks off in late March in Austin, Texas and runs all the way through July, when the band will take the stage at the O2 in London. Check out all the dates here and pre-order the California deluxe album on colored vinyl, which is out May 19th, via the band’s website.