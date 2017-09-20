Getty Image

If you were to ask 10 fans to name their favorite Bob Dylan era — folk singer Dylan, “wild mercury sound” Dylan, country Dylan, old man Dylan, etc. — it’s a safe bet that no one would put gospel Dylan in the top five. But the legendary singer-songwriter, who’s always been subtly religious, put out some great stuff between 1979 and 1981, when he went explicitly religious. There’s the lovely “Precious Angel” on Slow Train Coming, the spiritual “Pressing On” on Saved, and the rip-roaring “The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar” and “Every Grain of Sand,” which ranks among his greatest ’80s songs, on Shot of Love.

That controversial three-year period will be chronicled in the 13th installment of Dylan’s “Bootleg Series,” Trouble No More 1979–1981. It will be released as a two-CD/four-LP set, or an eight-disc deluxe collection with “14 previously unreleased songs and a multitude of unreleased live performances, rare studio outtakes and more.” Also included is the concert film Trouble No More, featuring footage from Dylan’s 1980 tour and sermons delivered by Michael Shannon. Yes, that Michael Shannon.

Here’s the tracklist.

Disc 1: Live

1. Slow Train (Nov. 16, 1979)

2. Gotta Serve Somebody (Nov. 15, 1979)

3. I Believe in You (May 16, 1980)

4. When You Gonna Wake Up? (July 9, 1981)

5. When He Returns (Dec. 5, 1979)

6. Man Gave Names to All the Animals (Jan. 16, 1980)

7. Precious Angel (Nov. 16, 1979)

8. Covenant Woman (Nov. 20, 1979)

9. Gonna Change My Way of Thinking (Jan. 31, 1980)

10. Do Right to Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (Jan. 28, 1980)

11. Solid Rock (Nov. 27, 1979)

12. What Can I Do for You? (Nov. 27, 1979)

13. Saved (Jan. 12, 1980)

14. In the Garden (Jan. 27, 1980)

Disc 2: Live

1. Slow Train (June 29, 1981)

2. Ain’t Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody (Unreleased song – Apr. 24, 1980)

3. Gotta Serve Somebody (July 15, 1981)

4. Ain’t No Man Righteous, No Not One (Unreleased song – Nov. 16, 1979)

5. Saving Grace (Nov. 6, 1979)

6. Blessed Is the Name (Unreleased song – Nov. 20, 1979)

7. Solid Rock (Oct. 23, 1981)

8. Are You Ready? (Apr. 30, 1980)

9. Pressing On (Nov. 6, 1979)

10. Shot of Love (July 25, 1981)

11. Dead Man, Dead Man (June 21, 1981)

12. Watered-Down Love (June 12, 1981)

13. In the Summertime (Oct. 21, 1981)

14. The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar (Nov. 13, 1980)

15. Caribbean Wind (Nov. 12, 1980)

16. Every Grain of Sand (Nov. 21, 1981)

Disc 3: Rare and Unreleased

1. Slow Train (Soundcheck – Oct. 5, 1978)

2. Do Right to Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (Soundcheck – Dec. 7, 1978)

3. Help Me Understand (Unreleased song – Oct. 5, 1978)

4. Gonna Change My Way of Thinking (Rehearsal – Oct. 2, 1979)

5. Gotta Serve Somebody (Outtake – May 4, 1979)

6. When He Returns (Outtake – May 4, 1979)

7. Ain’t No Man Righteous, No Not One (Unreleased song – May 1, 1979)

8. Trouble in Mind (Outtake – April 30, 1979)

9. Ye Shall Be Changed (Outtake – May 2, 1979)

10. Covenant Woman (Outtake –February 11, 1980)

11. Stand by Faith (Unreleased song – Sept. 26, 1979)

12. I Will Love Him (Unreleased song – Apr. 19, 1980)

13. Jesus Is the One (Unreleased song – Jul. 17, 1981)

14. City of Gold (Unreleased song – Nov. 22, 1980)

15. Thief on the Cross (Unreleased song – Nov. 10, 1981)

16. Pressing On (Outtake – Feb. 13, 1980)