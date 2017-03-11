Sierra Hudson

Though the live music streaming experience known as Boiler Room has become an international phenomenon at this point, this week marks the first time that the legendary Boiler Room live streaming session has made its way down to the Big Easy. Kicking off Monday and continuing through Wednesday the video streaming live music platform took over the Three Keys venue at Ace Hotel in New Orleans as part of a lead up to the Buku Music Festival that’s happening this weekend. In the spirit of honoring New Orleans’ incredible musical legacy, the three nights were broken down into different themes for different nights to highlight aspects of the city’s culture.

The first session was The Legacy of New Orleans Jazz:



Boiler Room

It featured Preservation Bass, Christian Scott, DJ Soul Sister, and more.