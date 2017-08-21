Cameron Wittig & Crystal Quinn

It’s been a tough 2017 for a bunch of people who thought they were going to get to see Bon Iver perform live. First, Justin Vernon canceled a month’s worth of European tour dates this winter for “personal reasons,” then he later axed a three-day, all-inclusive concert event in Mexico just days after announcing it. There’s a light at the end of this tunnel of cancellations, though: Fans in the southeastern US will have the opportunity to catch the group during a brief tour that runs from late October to mid-November, it was just announced:

Excited to announce our Southeast US tour! https://t.co/aCpug6LsGR fan club presale tickets will be available for purchase w/ a unique code pic.twitter.com/d8YDeVsRG5 — Bon Iver (@boniver) August 21, 2017

The string of ten shows begins with a pair of concerts at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before moving on to Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. There’s also redemption in store for those who missed out on the canceled European tour dates, since he previously announced a few shows in September for fans in Ireland, Holland, France, and the UK.

A fan club presale for the US tour dates is set to begin tomorrow. Check out the new dates below.

10/29 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/31 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/03 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion

11/04 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

11/13 — Durham, NC @ DPAC