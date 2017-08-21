Bon Iver Makes Up For All Those Canceled Shows With A Brief Fall Tour

08.21.17 1 hour ago

Cameron Wittig & Crystal Quinn

It’s been a tough 2017 for a bunch of people who thought they were going to get to see Bon Iver perform live. First, Justin Vernon canceled a month’s worth of European tour dates this winter for “personal reasons,” then he later axed a three-day, all-inclusive concert event in Mexico just days after announcing it. There’s a light at the end of this tunnel of cancellations, though: Fans in the southeastern US will have the opportunity to catch the group during a brief tour that runs from late October to mid-November, it was just announced:

The string of ten shows begins with a pair of concerts at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before moving on to Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. There’s also redemption in store for those who missed out on the canceled European tour dates, since he previously announced a few shows in September for fans in Ireland, Holland, France, and the UK.

A fan club presale for the US tour dates is set to begin tomorrow. Check out the new dates below.

10/29 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/31 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
11/03 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion
11/04 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
11/13 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

TAGSbon iverjustin vernon

