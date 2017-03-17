Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Narrated A UFO Documentary Trailer Because Of Course He Did

Contributing Writer
03.17.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver is always popping up in the strangest places. Kanye West albums, music videos for regional rap stars, a choir inside a fax machine that’s been launched into orbit, you name it. So, we really shouldn’t be surprised to hear his voice narrating the trailer for an upcoming documentary on a small town and its UFO obsession.

The 22, A Million singer gives the “In A World…” treatment to The Dundee Project, the latest film from Mark Borchardt. That sound you hear is the subset of Bon Iver fans who are also cult movie or documentary obsessives squealing. Borchardt is the focus of the delightfully ragged and small-town documentary American Movie, itself chronicling Borchardt’s attempts to make a horror movie called Coven on a budget of approximately zero dollars.

In between bits of narration from Vernon, it’s clear that Mark has learned a few tricks of his own from watching the most famous work he’s ever been involved in. The clips from the film are exactly as shaggy as people looking for a spiritual successor to American Movie might hope. Basically, we’re getting Vernon, FL with UFOs. It’s no wonder Vernon felt a need to be a part of this.

Around The Web

TAGSbon iverjustin vernonMark BorchardtThe Dundee Project
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP