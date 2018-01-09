Getty Image / Jeff Gentner

The parade of festival lineup reveals continues. Today, Bonnaroo has pulled the curtain off their annual event down at the farm in Manchester, Tennessee and it’s pretty stacked. Headlining the festivities this year, as he is from everywhere to Gov Ball, Coachella, and Boston Calling, is Slim Shady himself, Eminem. Beyond that however, Bonnaroo has taken a musical left turn from nearly everyone else, pulling two rock groups, The Killers and Muse as top line headliners.

Of course, it’s underneath the biggest fonts where things get really interesting, and here Bonnaroo doesn’t disappoint. The festival managed to nab Bon Iver for not just one, but two different and unique sets. For hip-hop and rap fans, you have to love the presence of Future, Khalid, Playboi Carti, T-Pain, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals. For the country set, there’s Sheryl Crow and Sturgill Simpson. But just like in their choice of headliners, it’s really on the rock end of the spectrum where Bonnaroo shines. Manchester Orchestra, one of the standout bands of 2017 will be there. So will indie rock stalwarts Broken Social Scene. As well as Paramore, Japanese Breakfast, and St. Paul & The Broken Bones. There’s also some epic funk and soul courtesy of Nile Rodgers & Chic, Mavis Staples, and Trombone Shorty.

Bonnaroo is set to take place between June 7-10 in Manchester, Tennessee. For ticket information visit their official website here, and peruse the full lineup poster below.

