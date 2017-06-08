Watch Everything At Bonnaroo Go Down From The Comfort Of Your Couch With This Livestream

06.08.17 4 hours ago

For the sixteenth year, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is continuing its rich tradition of bringing a bunch of musical firepower down to Tennessee for one glorious summer weekend. The 2017 lineup includes greats like Lorde and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and it’s fleshed out by quality acts like BADBADNOTGOOD, Tegan & Sara, The Head And The Heart, and more.

For those of us unable to make it down to Manchester over the next few days, Red Bull TV has it taken care of, since they’ll be livestreaming the festival online on three different channels, starting tonight at 8:15 pm EST. Watch the proceedings unfold above, and check out the broadcast schedule below, which includes the acts mentioned above, as well as artists like Francis and The Lights, Royal Blood, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and a bunch of exciting others.

Thursday, June 8th

Channel 1
8:15 pm – Bonnaroo Pre-Show
8:25 pm – Luke Combs
9:10 pm – Hippo Campus
10:00 pm – Mondo Cozmo
11:00 pm – Goldfish
12:00 am – The Orwells

Channel 2
8:15 pm – Bonnaroo Pre-Show
8:25 pm – Welles
10:00 pm – Innanet James
11:15 pm – Haywyre
12:15 am – Eden

Around The Web

TAGSbonnarooLORDEmusic festivalsred hot chili peppers

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 12 hours ago 3 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 1 day ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP