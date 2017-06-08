For the sixteenth year, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is continuing its rich tradition of bringing a bunch of musical firepower down to Tennessee for one glorious summer weekend. The 2017 lineup includes greats like Lorde and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and it’s fleshed out by quality acts like BADBADNOTGOOD, Tegan & Sara, The Head And The Heart, and more.

For those of us unable to make it down to Manchester over the next few days, Red Bull TV has it taken care of, since they’ll be livestreaming the festival online on three different channels, starting tonight at 8:15 pm EST. Watch the proceedings unfold above, and check out the broadcast schedule below, which includes the acts mentioned above, as well as artists like Francis and The Lights, Royal Blood, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and a bunch of exciting others.

Thursday, June 8th

Channel 1

8:15 pm – Bonnaroo Pre-Show

8:25 pm – Luke Combs

9:10 pm – Hippo Campus

10:00 pm – Mondo Cozmo

11:00 pm – Goldfish

12:00 am – The Orwells

Channel 2

8:15 pm – Bonnaroo Pre-Show

8:25 pm – Welles

10:00 pm – Innanet James

11:15 pm – Haywyre

12:15 am – Eden