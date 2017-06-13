Uproxx Music Instagram

Yes, it’s true: I spent an entire weekend at Bonnaroo alone and survived, and I am going to explain to you how you can do that, too. But before we jump into this I want to clarify that I attended the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival with a media wristband, which grants me access to more of the festival than a general admission wristband would. Also, I recognize that going to a festival for work occupies your time in a different way, however, as someone who has attended a dozen or so festivals alone — both as press and just kickin’ it — I definitely feel qualified to write this. (Also, there is really no way to write this without it being about work, because the very act of writing it *is* work, you ever think about that?)

Here’s some helpful tips to navigating a festival when you’re rolling solo.

Be Prepared

Roo Magic ✨ 📸 by Andrew Jorgenson. Watch our Instagram story for #Bonnaroo coverage all weekend ↖️ #UproxxLife A post shared by Uproxx Life (@uproxxlife) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

If you’re going to be traveling alone, that means you won’t have anyone to mooch off — so it’s time to grow up and actually make a packing list so you don’t forget anything.

A portable phone charger is a must, this one from Amazon will give you 5 charges before you have to park it somewhere and miss out on the festival. Regardless of the season or location of your festival, you’re also going to want wipes. All the wipes. Every kind. Hand sanitizer wipes, makeup wipes, baby wipes. You never really know what the bathroom/running water situation will be until you get there, I promise you will absolutely not regret filling half your backpack with wipes. It’s also a great way to make friends.

best ways to make friends at a fest are to:

1️⃣ have hand wipes

2️⃣ stand near an art installation until someone asks you to take a pic — UPROXX Music (@UPROXXMusic) June 10, 2017

Other things to bring: A small backpack or fanny pack, chapstick, snacks if the venue allows, ibuprofen, band-aids.

Optional: Flash tattoos and lollipops to hand out to strangers.