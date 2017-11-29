Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night was the annual (RED)-themed Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode, (RED) being the nonprofit that’s working to eliminate AIDS in Africa. Bono, one of the organization’s founders, was all over the show, and one of the highlights was his performance of “One For My Baby,” for which he was accompanied by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Sean Penn.

Penn didn’t sing or play an instrument or anything like that, instead serving as the silent bartender character to which Bono sings the classic 1943 standard, which was popularized by Frank Sinatra. The performance was shot in black-and-white, save for the red Schindler’s List-style martini glass, but the scene blooms into color as the camera pans over to reveal that Chris Martin is the song’s pianist.