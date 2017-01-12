Early Bird tickets on sale now for a limited time. They won't last long! Tag a friend you want to bring along and enter to win two VIP passes. #BostonCalling A photo posted by Boston Calling (@boston_calling) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:06am PST

It’s usually pretty easy to find the best music festival line-ups. The Big Three didn’t get to where they are by skimping on talent. Festival announcements are a yearly three-way wrestling match between Lollapalooza, Coachella and Bonnaroo. But this year, a smaller-scale fest in Boston may have bested them all. Boston Calling 2017 just announced its lineup and its everyone you want to see with none of the chaff.

The fest has a little something for everyone, from the proggy metal of Tool to the uplifting R&B of Solange and back through the curb-stomp anthems of Run The Jewels and the twang of Brandi Carlile. Everywhere you look on this lineup is something to freak out about. Chance The Rapper continues his quest for world domination, Bon Iver will be there to play his incredible live show and we haven’t even mentioned Piebald! Yes, that Piebald!

There’s also going to be “a film experience curated by Natalie Portman” if you wanted to take a break from getting your ears blasted by awesome music from the suddenly sunny version of The xx, the suddenly beloved The 1975 and freaking Sigur Rós.

It all goes down May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA. Tickets are available here.