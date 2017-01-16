A shooting at the electronic music festival BPM has left five people dead and twelve others wounded.
According to the New York Times, the 10-day-long festival’s closing event in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico was interrupted when a lone shooter opened fire outside of the Blue Parrot nightclub early on the morning of January 16. After the gunfire ceased, two Canadian citizens, one Italian citizen and a Colombian citizen were dead.
According to the Quintana Roo Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech. three of the five victims were security staff for the event. The other two have yet to be identified. Pech said that they shooting started after the gunman was denied access to the club. He began firing into the club, and someone in the club returned fire. Pech says that 20 shell casings from three separate pistols were found at the scene.
The festival released a statement to their Facebook page decrying what they called a “senseless act of violence.” Read their statement in full via Facebook below :
“It is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen earlier today, which resulted in four fatalities and twelve injured. The violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.
The BPM Festival has been working closely with the local authorities (Seguridad Publica / Policia Turistica) throughout the festival to ensure public safety and security for all visitors. We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and government officials as they continue their investigation.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families and all those affected by these tragic events.
The BPM Festival Familia.”
