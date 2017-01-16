BPM Festival

A shooting at the electronic music festival BPM has left five people dead and twelve others wounded.

According to the New York Times, the 10-day-long festival’s closing event in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico was interrupted when a lone shooter opened fire outside of the Blue Parrot nightclub early on the morning of January 16. After the gunfire ceased, two Canadian citizens, one Italian citizen and a Colombian citizen were dead.

According to the Quintana Roo Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech. three of the five victims were security staff for the event. The other two have yet to be identified. Pech said that they shooting started after the gunman was denied access to the club. He began firing into the club, and someone in the club returned fire. Pech says that 20 shell casings from three separate pistols were found at the scene.

The festival released a statement to their Facebook page decrying what they called a “senseless act of violence.” Read their statement in full via Facebook below :