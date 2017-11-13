Brand New Cancels Their Upcoming European Shows Following Jesse Lacey’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

11.13.17 1 hour ago

Brand New’s comeback album Science Fiction is an absolutely triumphant return, and their live show lives up to the lofty standards set by the record, but the energy surrounding the band has quickly turned a lot less positive over the last few days. Frontman Jesse Lacey has been accused of soliciting nude photos from an underaged fan, and Lacey has not denied these allegations, writing in a lengthy Facebook post, “The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry. I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself.”

Naturally, this new information has thrown a wrench into Brand New’s touring plans: Supporting bands have pulled out of shows, and now, Brand New has decided it will not be playing some upcoming European gigs, writing in a brief Facebook post, “Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing its upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Ticket refunds will be accepted at the original point of purchase.”

During a recent show, Lacey said, “We’re Brand New and we’re gonna be a band for about fourteen more months,” but now it feels very possible that the band won’t even last that much longer. Read the original Facebook post accusing Lacey of sexual misconduct here, and find Lacey’s full response here.

