Watch Brand New Perform ‘Science Fiction’ Songs Live For The First Time

09.11.17 51 mins ago

Michael Dubin

Brand New’s surprise fifth album Science Fiction was nothing short of a triumph, reaffirming their relevance in the rock landscape of 2017, and earning them their first-ever Number One album (and the first independent release to top the charts this year). This past weekend, the band took the stage for the first time since the release for a headlining set at High & Low Festival in San Bernadino, California.

Performing behind some sort of metallic screen, the set spanned their whole discography (including Your Favorite Weapon‘s “Soco Amaretto Lime”!), and also saw the live debut of several Science Fiction tracks, including album opener “Lit Me Up,” the probable single “Can’t Get It Out,” standout track “Same Logic/Teeth,” as well as “In the Water,” “Out of Mana,” “137” and “451.”

With Brand New fans regularly being particularly rabid, they were especially excited for this performance, as hearing the band perform new music live for the first time is something that hasn’t happened since the release of Daisy in 2008. Luckily, a YouTuber was smart enough to upload the entire set online for the viewing/listening pleasure of everyone who wasn’t able to make it to San Bernadino this past weekend. Check out the full set here and the brand new (hehe) live renditions of the Science Fiction tracks below.

