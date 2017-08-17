UPDATE: After Brand New’s upcoming record Science Fiction leaked into the hands of fans, the band has officially released it for sale.

Legendary emo group Brand New hasn’t put out an album since 2009’s Daisy, and for a while, it looked like that could be their final release. When announcing that they wouldn’t release a new album in 2016, they wrote, “What’s left should be a strange demise, but hopefully one as loud and as fun as the rest of our time together has been… Please send flowers.”

It appears that plans have changed, though, since they just announced a pre-order for their “very limited” fifth album and some fall tour dates on Tuesday. The album was supposed to ship in October, but now it looks like some people may have accidentally received the record significantly earlier than that. Fans are starting to report that they got a mysterious CD in the mail from the band’s label, and Shazam recognizes the audio as being from a 2017 Brand New album called Science Fiction. The album art, above, is supposedly a photo by Swedish photographer Thobias Fäldt.

Per Shazam, the record is called SCIENCE FICTION https://t.co/JhgkDy4hlu pic.twitter.com/qlCOIh4Tgn — Brand New fans (@brandnewrockfan) August 17, 2017

One Reddit user says the CD contains one track that’s 61:27 long and is called “44.5902N104.7146W,” which is also the coordinates for Devil’s Tower National Monument in Wyoming. Shazam also says that some song titles include “Out Of Mana,” “In The Water,” “Desert,” “451,” and “No Control.”