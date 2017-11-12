Getty Image

Allegations of sexual misconduct involving Brand New’s frontman Jesse Lacy, which include soliciting nude photos of a 15-year-old girl surfaced yesterday. The news is already affecting the band’s current tour, with bands pulling out in support of the victims. Now, after a few days of silence, Lacy made a lengthy statement on Brand New’s Facebook page, citing an addiction to sex as a coping mechanism for larger issues.

“The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry,” he wrote. “I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.”