Right Wing Site Breitbart News Is Tweeting The Lyrics To Taylor Swift’s New Single

#Taylor Swift
08.25.17 1 hour ago

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

So far, the roll out for Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation and its first single “Look What You Made Me Do” has been a wild one. First, there were those snake teasers, which made it clear that her music would directly confront all that drama with Kim and Kanye. Then, there was the fact that “Look What You Made Me Do” was centered in noir revenge fantasy.

Between her album cover evoking The Life Of Pablo vibes, her merch and magazine’s similarity to Kanye’s latest, and the way a clip from this teaser for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video is very similar to Beyonce’s “Formation,” it felt like things were going swiftly (ahem) down hill. Then it got worse.

Today, for whatever reason, Breitbart News joined the host of other brands boosting Taylor’s song on Twitter. The right wing site began tweeting lyrics from her new single along with news stories that the site seemed to think corresponded with her words.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSBREITBARTLook What You Made Me DoReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP