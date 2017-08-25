Right Wing Site Breitbart News Is Tweeting The Lyrics To Taylor Swift’s New Single

#Taylor Swift
08.25.17 1 hour ago

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

So far, the roll out for Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation and its first single “Look What You Made Me Do” has been a wild one. First, there were those snake teasers, which made it clear that her music would directly confront all that drama with Kim and Kanye. Then, there was the fact that “Look What You Made Me Do” was centered in noir revenge fantasy.

Between her album cover evoking The Life Of Pablo vibes, her merch and magazine’s similarity to Kanye’s latest, and the way a clip from this teaser for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video is very similar to Beyonce’s “Formation,” it felt like things were going swiftly (ahem) down hill. Then it got worse.

Today, for whatever reason, Breitbart News joined the host of other brands boosting Taylor’s song on Twitter. The right wing site began tweeting lyrics from her new single along with news stories that the site seemed to think corresponded with her words.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSBREITBARTLook What You Made Me DoReputationTAYLOR SWIFT

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 hours ago
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP