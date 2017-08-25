A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

So far, the roll out for Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation and its first single “Look What You Made Me Do” has been a wild one. First, there were those snake teasers, which made it clear that her music would directly confront all that drama with Kim and Kanye. Then, there was the fact that “Look What You Made Me Do” was centered in noir revenge fantasy.

Between her album cover evoking The Life Of Pablo vibes, her merch and magazine’s similarity to Kanye’s latest, and the way a clip from this teaser for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video is very similar to Beyonce’s “Formation,” it felt like things were going swiftly (ahem) down hill. Then it got worse.

Today, for whatever reason, Breitbart News joined the host of other brands boosting Taylor’s song on Twitter. The right wing site began tweeting lyrics from her new single along with news stories that the site seemed to think corresponded with her words.