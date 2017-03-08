In case you haven’t heard, today is International Women’s Day and all across the world, millions of people are celebrating the achievements made by women, while also rallying for more equal rights between the sexes. All over social media, people are sharing examples of strong, determined women who have pushed and inspired them through the years.

One such person was Britney Spears, who shared a picture on Instagram of Beyonce with a caption that praised both the Lemonade singer as well as the “Material Girl” Madonna. “2 of the many women who inspire me,” Spears wrote in the caption. “Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing…Happy International Women’s Day everyone!”

As it happened, both Beyonce and Madonna joined together today, attaching their names to an open letter from Global Citizen + Chime For Change on International Women’s Day. You can read the letter in full below.

We have reached a critical moment in history. Recent legislation and rhetoric have put decades of progress for girls and women at risk. In 2013, we joined with CHIME FOR CHANGE to convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for girls and women around the world. Today, we find ourselves under threat of seeing a generation’s worth of hard-won gains reversed. All over the world, women are on the frontlines fighting for our future. Yet millions of girls and women are still denied basic equal rights. And recent policies and appointments in the United States jeopardize its position as a global leader and positive role model on human rights. We stand together to say, in a voice louder than ever, that fighting for gender equality is the emergency and the opportunity of our time. With every generation, our story has spread wider, become more familiar. The voices telling it braver, more powerful. But our story is far from over. This is about hearing a call – to join us wherever you are. About raising an alarm – drawing attention where there is work to be done. And about celebrating – those who are already showing us, against impossible odds, what is possible. We believe that connection empowers us. That every voice matters. That each one of us is needed to achieve change. We believe we can do extraordinary things when we come together. We fight for education. For health. For justice. For every girl. Every woman. Everywhere. We fight for our future. Because none of us can move forward if half of us are held back.

Visit GlobalCitizen.Org for more information.