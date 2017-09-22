Getty Image

This Saturday, September 23, the Broad Museum in Los Angeles will be hosting the latest edition of the Summer Happenings series highlighting different artists and works in the museum. This month the artists are curated to compliment the cultural-crossing work of Jay-Z muse Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The evening will feature a number of queer and marginalized artists from the US, as well as a headlining performance by Downtown Boys, the Providence punk rock band who have been vehemently outspoken about the erasure of people of color and queer people in pop culture since their formation in 2011.

Zebra Katz, DJ Rashida, Michael Stock of Part Time Punks, Mecca V A, The Movement Movement (that’s not a typo), and more will round out a schedule of genre-defying artists performing Saturday night.

As Jean Michel Basquiat was influenced by disparate culture scenes and musical genres in his prime creation years, including punk and hip-hop, and traversed the different cultures of New York City nightlife, from white clubs to black spots, and from gay bars to more conventional venues in search of inspiration, the Broad’s Summer Happenings seeks to bring these contrasting cultures and genres together under one roof to pay home to the man, his influences, and his legendary work.

Per the Broad’s website, advance tickets are sold out, however limited quantities of tickets will be available at the door, granting access to the event, and the full museum.