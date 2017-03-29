Brooklyn power pop band, Cende, have announced that they will release their debut full-length LP #1 Hit Single on May 19 via Double Double Whammy. Today, the first single, “Bed,” off the upcoming album is available to stream. Listen below.

The band was born back in 2013 in a Brooklyn DIY space called David Blaine’s The Steakhouse and officially released their self-titled EP in 2016. Now, they are coming back for more fun, catchy tracks with a new album, including today’s lead single “Bed.” In the song, the band sings about life in a way any listener can relate to. Sometimes you “get into bed” and you really just “can’t get out” because you feel like you’ve “let [someone] down.”

The members of Cende also already have some roots in the scene. Vocalist and guitarist, Cameron Wisch, drums in synthpop band Porches. Additionally, Cende’s drummer, Greg Rutkin, is in the indie rock band LVL UP. These roots explain their mature, cohesive sound, despite the fact that they are about to release their first full-length album.

Their multi-faceted sound is an epic combination of the fast, surf-rocky feel of Fidlar, the smoothness of Beach Fossils, and even a bit of the nostalgic catchiness of Weezer. Add in a little punk flair and you have Cende. It gets even better. Like The Descendents? Yeah, well apparently this band does too, so much so that their name was inspired by this hilarious Descendents reference.

Here is the album artwork for #1 Hit Single.

Double Double Whammy

And here is the full tracklist for the album.

1. “Bed”

2. “Don’t Want To”

3. “What I Want”

4. “Out of City”

5. “Moment Too Late”

6. “Void”

7. “Erase The Line”

8. “While I’m Alive”

#1 Hit Single is out May 26 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.