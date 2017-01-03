Fact Vs. Opinion With Donald Trump

Bruce Springsteen Went On ‘WTF’ And Questioned Donald Trump’s Competency

01.02.17 10 mins ago

During last year’s presidential campaign, Bruce Springsteen noted multiple times that he wouldn’t overtly campaign for one candidate or another unless he felt it necessary. Late in the game, he publicly stumped for Hillary Clinton to try and push her to victory and as we know now that wasn’t ultimately enough to get her to the White House. Now, Springsteen is speaking out about Donald Trump’s impending presidency and what his feelings are about the next era of American politics.

During the conversation, Bruce shared with podcast listeners some majors concerns he has about Trump and his ideology, specifically that the “worst aspects that he appealed to comes to fruition.” He also made it clear just how deeply-seeded his displeasure for Trump and his “policies” are at this point.

“I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now….It’s as simple as the fear of, is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job? Forget about where they are ideologically. Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in the position of such responsibility?”

But Springsteen’s outlook wasn’t all doom and gloom — he still believes that America is good at its core.

“America is still America. I still believe in its ideals, and I’m going to do my best to play my very, very small part in maintaining those things.”

At least Bruce isn’t just giving up and letting go after his preferred candidate lost the election.
(via Rolling Stone)

TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENdonald trumpMARC MARON

