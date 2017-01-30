"America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American." pic.twitter.com/DsXSaLeNNN — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 30, 2017

Bruce Springsteen hasn’t exactly been quiet about his opposition to the administration of President Donald Trump. He asked a band that made their living covering his music to pull out of playing Trump’s inauguration shortly after playing one of the final White House concerts of Barack Obama’s presidency. And though he threw in behind the campaign of Hillary Clinton and questioned Donald Trump’s competency during the lead-up to the election, he hasn’t been openly critical of POTUS. Until now.

At a concert in Adelaide, Australia, The Boss called Trump’s anti-immigration executive order “anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

“Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting in airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees,” he said. “America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”

Springsteen then said “This is an immigrant song” before launching into the Wrecking Ball track “American Land.” Check out his statement via Springsteen’s Twitter up top.

The speech wasn’t the first time that Springsteen used an Australian stage to support anti-Trump protesters. During a show on January 22 in Melbourne, the rock legend lent his support to the millions of people participating in the Women’s March throughout the world.