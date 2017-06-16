Getty Image

Last year, Bruce Springsteen put together some of the most legendary performances of his entire career, playing for almost four hours a pop at the massive MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Each night was a herculean effort of size, scope and energy. Perhaps looking to dial things back a bit, and get a little bit more in touch with his earlier roots, The New York Post has learned that the Boss is planning to announce an extended residency in the intimate confines of the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway this Fall.

Apparently, Springsteen wants to entertain an audience of less than 1,000 people for five nights a week across an eight-week run. The theater owners are apparently thrilled with the idea, with a source telling the Post that, “He’ll keep the lights on in the building, and they’ll sell gazillions of dollars worth of booze.” Apparently, the Kerr has sat empty ever since the show Amelie closed last month.

This is great news for fans of Bruce of course, and a rare opportunity to see one of the biggest forces in music in a smaller environment. The only downside is that, even with a slate of 40 shows to work with, that’s still just under 40,000 tickets up for grabs. That’s just about two nights at Madison Square Garden. In other words, good luck to anyone trying to get their hands on one and please, don’t sacrifice your kid’s college tuition to make it happen. Or do. It’s entirely up to you.