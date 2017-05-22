Tattoos You Can Hear

Bruno Mars Closed Out The BBMAs With A Sultry, Bedroom-Eyes Slow Jam ‘Versace On The Floor’

05.21.17 1 hour ago

His 24K Magic album went platinum this year, and it’s no surprise. Fueled by some of his most powerful vocals, catchiest singles, and some absolutely brilliant promotional performances, it was inevitable. And those television performances are always A-1. From a Grammy performance where he looked “just like a young Prince,” to a Carpool Karaoke sing-along with late night host James Corden, if Bruno is taking the stage, you can bet his set will be good money.

Even in a stripped-down music video for his own singles where he dances by himself, Bruno is a virtuoso dancer and singer, with or without a backing band.

