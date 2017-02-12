Bruno Mars And The Time Will Be Paying Homage To Prince At The Grammys

Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

How do you feel about tonight’s Grammys? Are you excited for this evening’s bit of promo, spectacle and trophy acceptance or are you more in the Frank Ocean camp when it comes to Grammy festivities? As always, there’s a packed collection of performers planned for Sunday’s shindig and now some more details are tumbling out about the direction of tonight’s Prince tribute.

Thanks to an informative production call sheet and the desire to show info on Metaligaga’s planned team-up, it appears we have word on who is paying homage to the Minnesotan music legend. “24K Magic” gent Bruno Mars and The Time will align forces to give Prince a worthy celebration. The Time’s pop-funk bombast will be placed on display with a performances of the Prince produced co-writes “Jungle Love” and “The Bird.” Bruno, who showed his ability to roll with a Minneapolis sound on “Uptown Funk,” will join the band to do the Purple Rain tour-de-force “Let’s Go Crazy.” From the sounds of things, it’s likely to go down smoother than the reaction to Madonna’s tribute at the Billboard Music Awards.

“We gon’ whip it up. Funky nasty. Stanky. Pimp suits. What else?” explained frontman Morris Day on what’s in store.

Speaking of Grammy plans, host James Corden is still going to be pushing fun tonight (as is his strong suit), but the current climate in America might require him to be flexible.

“The Grammys are on Sunday, and with this current news cycle, we could be a different world by tonight, so it’s impossible to say,” the Late Late Show star told CNN when asked about possible political flourishes. “I think it’s naïve, in a way, to just keep banging the same drum every day, so you want to be reactive to what’s happening, but only if something’s actually happening.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the Grammys hullabaloo tonight as the action unfolds.

(Via Idolator)

