2018 is rapidly becoming less of a distant concept and more of an eventual reality. And while that might bring all sorts of worries, it also leads into one of the most exciting times of the year: festival announcement season. Though we’re still more than a month away from the start of speculation of the biggest festival lineups of the year, an event like Boku Music + Art Project comes along and reminds us of all the good music we have to look forward to

Taking place yearly in New Orleans Buku has welcomed the likes of Future, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and Calvin Harris in recent years, gaining a reputation as an early kickoff for the exciting year of festivals that is to come.

This year Buku Music + Art Project has opted to release its lineup in installments, with phase one out today, and phase two and three expected after Thanksgiving and New Year’s respectively. Topping the initial announcement, though, is SZA, who has shot up from a mid-tier festival booking at fests in the past to a top-billed artist, thanks to her fantastic debut CTRL. Also featured are radio-approved indie-psych rockers MGMT, LA rapper Isaiah Rashad, Carolina synth-poppers Sylvan Esso, and dance artists Bassnectar, Alison Wonderland, and Mura Masa.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Checkout the current lineup up top.