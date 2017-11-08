Buku Music + Art Project Unveils Phase One Of Its 2018 Lineup, Including SZA, MGMT, And Isaiah Rashad

Deputy Music Editor
11.07.17

Buku Music + Art Project

2018 is rapidly becoming less of a distant concept and more of an eventual reality. And while that might bring all sorts of worries, it also leads into one of the most exciting times of the year: festival announcement season. Though we’re still more than a month away from the start of speculation of the biggest festival lineups of the year, an event like Boku Music + Art Project comes along and reminds us of all the good music we have to look forward to

Taking place yearly in New Orleans Buku has welcomed the likes of Future, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and Calvin Harris in recent years, gaining a reputation as an early kickoff for the exciting year of festivals that is to come.

This year Buku Music + Art Project has opted to release its lineup in installments, with phase one out today, and phase two and three expected after Thanksgiving and New Year’s respectively. Topping the initial announcement, though, is SZA, who has shot up from a mid-tier festival booking at fests in the past to a top-billed artist, thanks to her fantastic debut CTRL. Also featured are radio-approved indie-psych rockers MGMT, LA rapper Isaiah Rashad, Carolina synth-poppers Sylvan Esso, and dance artists Bassnectar, Alison Wonderland, and Mura Masa.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Checkout the current lineup up top.

Around The Web

TAGSBUKUBUKU MUSIC + ART PROJECTIsaiah RashadMGMTnew orleanssylvan essoSZA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP