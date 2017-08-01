Nashville Rockers Bully Announce Their New Album ‘Losing’ And Share The Sinewy Rager ‘Feel The Same’

08.01.17

Nashville rockers Bully are coming back! Today the group announced the impending arrival of their next album Losing, which is set to drop via Sub Pop on October 20. If that wasn’t good enough news, they also shared the first single from that record, a song titled “Feel The Same.” The new track is a tightly compact punk rock eager that carries some major, vintage Sonic Youth vibes.

In a press release heralding their new album, lead singer and guitarist Alicia Bognanno said that, “The title of the record Losing kind of says it all. After being on the road so long and coming back to Nashville we all had a lot of changes going on in our personal lives that we were trying to deal with / adjust to and that was really the motivation for this one.”

Additionally, the band will hit the road this fall to support the album in full. You can check out a full list of their upcoming shows below.

11/02 — St Louis MO @ Off Broadway
11/03 — Iowa City IA @ The Mill
11/04 — Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/06 — Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/07 — Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall
11/08 — Detroit MI @ Marble Bar
11/09 — Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/10 — Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz
11/12 — Boston MA @ Great Scott
11/13 — Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg
11/14 — Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/15 — Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/17 — Charlottesville VA @ The Southern
11/18 — Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/19 — Asheville NC @ The Mothlight
12/06 — Little Rock AR @ Stickyz
12/07 — Dallas TX @ Club Dada
12/08 — Austin TX @ Emo’s
12/09 — Houston TX @ Walter’s
12/10 — New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa
12/12 — Birmingham AL @ Saturn
12/13 — Atlanta GA @ Terminal West
12/14 — Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/15 — Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

