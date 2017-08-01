Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nashville rockers Bully are coming back! Today the group announced the impending arrival of their next album Losing, which is set to drop via Sub Pop on October 20. If that wasn’t good enough news, they also shared the first single from that record, a song titled “Feel The Same.” The new track is a tightly compact punk rock eager that carries some major, vintage Sonic Youth vibes.

Good news alert – LP2 will b coming out on @subpop & we'll be playing Seattle @ Sunset tavern 7/26/17 (tickets avail now) come celebrate 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/mHypjiWhhf — Bully (@Bully) July 12, 2017

In a press release heralding their new album, lead singer and guitarist Alicia Bognanno said that, “The title of the record Losing kind of says it all. After being on the road so long and coming back to Nashville we all had a lot of changes going on in our personal lives that we were trying to deal with / adjust to and that was really the motivation for this one.”

Additionally, the band will hit the road this fall to support the album in full. You can check out a full list of their upcoming shows below.

11/02 — St Louis MO @ Off Broadway

11/03 — Iowa City IA @ The Mill

11/04 — Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06 — Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/07 — Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

11/08 — Detroit MI @ Marble Bar

11/09 — Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/10 — Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/12 — Boston MA @ Great Scott

11/13 — Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg

11/14 — Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/15 — Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17 — Charlottesville VA @ The Southern

11/18 — Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/19 — Asheville NC @ The Mothlight

12/06 — Little Rock AR @ Stickyz

12/07 — Dallas TX @ Club Dada

12/08 — Austin TX @ Emo’s

12/09 — Houston TX @ Walter’s

12/10 — New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/12 — Birmingham AL @ Saturn

12/13 — Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

12/14 — Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/15 — Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge