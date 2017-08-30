Bully’s ‘Running’ Is The Most Punk Way To Hide From Your Feelings

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nashville rockers Bully marked their return earlier this year with the pure punk Donald Trump protest single “Right,” before announcing that their stunning 2015 debut album Feels Like would be getting a proper follow-up with their sophomore record, Losing. Lead single “Feel The Same” is a rhythmic love letter to Sonic Youth, and now, new track “Running” maintains the rocking momentum with bass-driven verses and an explosive chorus that makes you want to scream along with singer Alicia Bognano.

Bognano said of the new song, “Overall, ‘Running’ is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions.” This lines up with her previously characterization of Losing as a whole, which she says is about dealing with their changing lives:

“The title of the record Losing kind of says it all. After being on the road so long and coming back to Nashville we all had a lot of changes going on in our personal lives that we were trying to deal with/adjust to and that was really the motivation for this one.”

Losing comes out on October 20th via Sub Pop. Bully will be on the road in support of the album starting in November, and they just added new shows for 2018, so find all of their upcoming dates below.

11/02/17 — St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

11/03/17 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

11/04/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06/17 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/08/17 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

11/09/17 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/10/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/12/17 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

11/13/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/14/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/15/17 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17/17 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

11/18/17 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/19/17 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

12/06/17 — Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz

12/07/17 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

12/08/17 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/09/17 — Houston, TX @ Walter’s

12/10/17 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/12/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

12/13/17 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

12/14/17 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/15/17 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

2/16/18 — Norman, OK @ The Opolis

2/17/18 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

2/18/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/24/18 — Eugene, OR @ Hi@Fi Music Lounge

2/26/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

2/28/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3/01/18 — Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

3/02/18 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

3/03/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

3/05/18 — Denver CO, @ Larimer Lounge

3/06/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar