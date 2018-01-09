Underground Pop Artist C.A.R. Announces Sophomore Album ‘PINNED’ With New Song ‘Growing Pains’

01.09.18 2 hours ago

London-based songwriter C.A.R. (aka Chloé Raunet) has shared “Growing Pains,” the third single off of her upcoming sophomore LP PINNED.

The song is anchored by a repeating, detached bass line and Raunet’s vocals. As it progresses, more and more elements manifest through the mix. First drums, then a quiet and aloof synth part. As the synths build in intensity, they engulf the song like ghostly apparitions while Raunet’s voice matches them with her own subtle post-punk bite.

“Growing Pains” follows previous singles “Daughters” and “Eyes On You.”

The French-Canadian born songwriter got her start in the UK electro outfit Battant, who released No Head in 2009, and As I Ride With No Horse in 2011. Raunet launched the C.A.R. project with single “Idle Eyes” via French label Kill The DJ in 2014.

PINNED is the follow up to C.A.R.’s 2014 debut, My Friend, and finds her teaming up once again with collaborator Rupert Cross, who co-wrote the lyrics and composed additional arrangements. The album was produced and mixed by Steve Osborne, who has previously worked with New Order, Paul Oakenfold, Placebo and U2.

Tracklist:

  1. “Growing Pains”
  2. “Daughters”
  3. “Heat”
  4. “Flat Out at the Sockhop”
  5. “Random Words”
  6. “Cholera”
  7. “Swaggart”
  8. “Strange Ways”
  9. “VHS”
  10. “Prism”
  11. “This City”

PINNED arrives via Ransom Note Records on 2/16. You can pre-order it here.

